Iranian FM, Zimbabwean deputy FM hold talks in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Visiting Deputy Foreign Minister and International Trade of Zimbabwe David Musabayana met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Wed. to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

During the visit of Zimbabwean Deputy Foreign Minister and International Trade, Iran-Zimbabwe Economic Cooperation Meeting was held in with the participation of Hamed Forouzan the Director-General of International Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare and Ali Rostami CEO of Social Security Investment Company.

