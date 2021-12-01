Iranian FM, Zimbabwean deputy FM hold talks in Tehran

The visiting deputy minister of foreign affairs and international trade at the government of Zimbabwe David Musabayana met with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Wed. to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

During the visit of Zimbabwean Deputy Foreign Minister and International Trade, Iran-Zimbabwe Economic Cooperation Meeting was held in with the participation of Hamed Forouzan the Director-General of International Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare and Ali Rostami CEO of Social Security Investment Company.

MA/FNA14000910000814