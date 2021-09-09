Zimbabwean ambassador to Tehran dies: Iran FM statement

The Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran issued a statement on Thursday saying that the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the Islamic Republic of Iran had died.

The statement said that after receiving information about the tragic death of the Ambassador of Zimbabwe in the Islamic Republic of Iran, yesterday evening, in coordination with law enforcement and judicial authorities, the necessary measures to identify and carry out legal formalities were quickly taken.

It also said that the necessary arrangements have been made in coordination with the Zimbabwean Embassy in Tehran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further offered condolences on the part of the government and people of Iran to the family of the envoy and the government and people of Zimbabwe.

