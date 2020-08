The Leader had been forwarded a request by Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi to pardon or reduce the sentences of prisoners subject to mitigating circumstances.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued the approval on Wednesday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), and Eid al-Ghadir, two hugely significant Muslim festivities.

Ayatollah Khamenei regularly issues such approvals on various celebratory occasions.

