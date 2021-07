"I am deeply saddened by the fire by the fire that broke out in some parts of Turkey. We express sympathy with the government and people of Turkey and we will stand by the Turkish people", Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"May God have mercy on the deceased, I wish a speedy recovery to the injured", he said, adding that "Our prayers and facilities will be at the service of our brothers in Turkey."

