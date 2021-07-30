  1. World
Namibia rejects Israeli membership in African Union

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – After South Africa and Algeria protested the Zionist regime's membership in the African Union, Namibia also protested the decision to accept the regime as an observer member in the union.

Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia said in a statement that the government was deeply concerned and disappointed with the decision to award Tel Aviv with membership in the African Union as an observer member.

The statement said that giving Tel Aviv membership was followed by the regime's intensified pressure on the Palestinians and its human rights abuses in Palestine.

The decision to grant membership to Tel Aviv in the African Union would contradict the goals and principles of the African Union.

In another part of the statement, it declared its firm support and solidarity with the Palestinian people against the Israeli occupiers.

