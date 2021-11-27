Algeria says Syria must rejoin Arab League

Algeria is regaining its pivotal role at the Arab and global scales as this role was frozen and cancelled for more than ten years due to the state of paralysis and powerlessness of the country's previous leadership.

Algeria's recovery at all levels indicates a strong return to diplomacy, which the joint Arab action lacked for so long, as the years of Persian Gulf financial domination, in collusion with the United States' complicity, have led to the destruction of the joint Arab project, Anadolu news agency reported.

Algeria's people and leadership continue to support the Palestinian cause and consider it as the compass of Arab and Islamic dignity.

The visit of Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune to Riyadh was aimed at recovering the joint Arab action, reuniting the Arab states, shaking off the dust of neglect from the Arab League, and re-activating the Arab Summit.

Postponing the summit, by an Algerian decision, means that the next summit will be different, and will only take place with the presence of Syria, in order to correct a historical mistake committed in one of the worst stages of the Arab collapse, put an end to differences and eradicating the most dangerous virus that threatens this nation, which is the "virus" of unrest and dependence on the West, which is considered as the most lethal and dangerous.

Recently, news sources reported that UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Damascus at the head of a high-level delegation about 10 years later and met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

MA/PR