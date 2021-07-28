Vaccination of Iranian journalists to begin on Saturday

The chairman of Iran's PHC Network Management Dr. Jafar Sadegh Tabrizi made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to vaccination centers in Mashhad in northeast Iran.

Sadegh Tabrizi said 32,000 journalists across Iran will receive the Covid-19 vaccines, adding that the journalists vaccination will start on Saturday.

The official said that more than 10 million people consisting of the elderly and the people who have sensitive jobs have received the vaccine so far, adding that more than 80 percent of the disabled people have been vaccinated so far.

The news of journalists' vaccination comes few hours after it was announced by the other Iranian officials that the vaccination of school teachers will begin tomorrow on Eid Al-Ghadir.

The vaccination of taxi drivers and public transport vehicles drivers bigan earlier this week.

