Ghalibaf:

Iran-Syria agreement to help bilateral economic interests

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that agreement between the two countries of Iran and Syria will help strengthening and enhancing bilateral trade interests.

He made the remarks upon his arrival in Damascus Airport late on Tue. and reiterated that comprehensive trade and economic agreement between Iran and Syria will pave suitable way for better activity of the two countries’ public and private sectors in post-war era, rebuilding Syria and taking advantage of trade interests between the two countries.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi:

Authority message of Iran navy's presence in Russian parade

Iranian Army Navy commander said that demonstrating authority, capability and self-reliance was the main message of the Iranian navy's presence in the Gulf of Finland and the Russian Navy Day parade.

Describing the achievements of the historical presence of Iran's navy in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Finland, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said, "The main message of this honorable presence was to show authority, ability and self-reliance."

AEOI spokesman:

Parliament sanctions legislation helps nuclear industry a lot

AEOI spokesman Kamalvandi said Tue. that a piece of legislation approved by parliament to lift the sanctions gives Iran nuclear agency a valuable opportunity to review, rebuild and update its technical-production capacities.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comments during a meeting with the lawmakers at the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee at the Iranian parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

The parliament's piece of legislation dubbed "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" was approved in early last December amid the continued indifference of the JCPOA participants to the illegal US sanctions against Tehran.

Parl. Speaker Ghalibaf arrives in Syria

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Damascus on Tues. evening.

During the trip, Ghalibaf is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other Syrian officials, as well as Syrian businessmen and economic activists.

In this trip, he will specifically examine strategic cooperation, including economic agreements between Iran and Syria and the opening of new routes for Iranian traders and industries.

Iran observing ongoing developments in Tunisia

Iran's spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs said on Tues. that the Islamic Republic is fully observing the current developments in Tunisia.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "Iran stands beside Tunisia in passing the current situation."

He called on all Tunisian parties to stay united and stressed the need for dialogue among all of them on the way to get out of the current tensions.

Iran-Afghanistan border enjoying security: IRGC Cmdr.

The Commander of IRGC Ground Force said that the border between Iran and Afghanistan enjoys peace and security, and there is no particular problem.

Although there is insecurity in Afghanistan, the border between Iran and Afghanistan enjoys peace and security, and there is no particular problem, said Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour on the sidelines of the honoring ceremony of health defenders on Tuesday.

Intelligence forces arrest Mossad terrorist network in W Iran

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced on Tuesday that a network of the members of the Zionist regime’s Spy Organization (Mossad) was arrested on the western border of the country.

Following the intelligence activities of the forces of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, a network of members of the Zionist regime’s Spy Organization (Mossad) was arrested on the country's western border, said Director-General of Counterintelligence of the ministry on Tuesday.

"Hawraman" rural landscape inscribed in World Heritage List

"Uraman Takht" or "Hawraman Takht" village in the western Iranian Kurdistan Province has been inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Located in the west of Iran in Kordestan Province's Sarvabad County, "Uraman Takht" or "Hawraman Takht" rural landscape was inscribed in UNESCO World Heritage List on Tuesday.

Iran eager to further strengthen coop. with Afghanistan

Iran's Special Representative for Afghanistan said that Iran is eager to further strengthen cooperation between Kabul and Tehran in various fields, including border cooperation.

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard made the remarks in his meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar.

Appreciating the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the peace process, Atmar explained about an end to the violence and arbitrary killings, torture of civilians and human rights abuses in Taliban-held areas.

Olympics' Iranian carpet tableau unveiled

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Unveiling Ceremony of "Tokyo Olympic Handmade Carpet Tableau" was held at the place of the Iranian Embassy in Japan, on Tue.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the chief of Iran's National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri, Iranian ambassador to Tokyo Morteza Rahmani Movahed and other Iranian officials.

Simultaneously with the unveiling of the Tokyo Olympic handmade carpet tableau, an exhibition of sports carpets was also opened in Tokyo.

Iran futsal advances to semi-final of Thai tournament

The Iranian national men's futsal team has advanced to the semi-final of an international tournament underway in Thailand.

The Iranian national men's futsal team played Egypt for their third game in the Thai tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

They drew 2-2 with their African rival.

Iran 2nd in mixed gender team taekwondo event in Olympics

he national Iranian mixed-gender taekwondo team has become the vice-champion in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Mixed Gender Team Taekwondo Competition is a new competitive format that is held as a showcase alongside the regular matches in Tokyo Olympics this year for the first time.

Five teams – from China, Cote d’Ivoire, Iran, Japan and Russia entered this non-medal event.

Iran security forces dismantle terror team in Bukan

Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada headquarters of the IRGC Ground Force said in a statement on Tuesday that their forces had confronted and destroyed a terrorist team in Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province.

Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada headquarters of the IRGC Ground Force said on Tuesday that a terrorist team consisting of three terrorists who were seeking to carry out acts of sabotage and anti-security actions inside the country were dismantled by their forces.

The statement added that the team of three terrorists was identified and confronted before they carry out their mission.

Iran COVID-19 update: 34,951 news cases, 357 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 34,951 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 357 people have lost their lives since Monday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 3,708 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Defense minister:

3rd clinical trial phase of "Fakhra" vaccine to begin soon

Iran defense minister said Tuesday that the third clinical trial phase of "Fakhra" vaccine that is another Covid-19 vaccine produced by the armed forces will start within the next two weeks.

The new vaccine that the Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Tuesday will enter its third clinical phase within the next two weeks is called "Fakhra".

Hatami said the second phase of its clinical trial was carried out successfully the report of which will be sent to the Health Ministry.

Iranian documentary finds way to British film fest.

Iranian documentary "Vayeh" has found its way to the London Lift-Off festival.

The 16-minute Iranian documentary is about a girl named 'Fariba' who lives in a far-fetched deprived village in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province and is dealing with some challenges to continue her school studies due to lack of facilities.

Tehran airports to shut down on Raeisi's inauguration day

CAOI Spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh announced on Tue. that airports in Tehran will be shut down for two and half hours on Ebrahim Raeisi's inauguration day.

"Due to the inauguration ceremony of the President on August 5 and in order to comply with safety and security requirements, all TMA airports in Tehran, including Mehrabad, Imam Khomeini, Payam, Azadi, and Qazvin airports will be closed from 04:30 p.m. to 07:00 p.m. local time," he said.

