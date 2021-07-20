Zarif holds phone calls with Azarbaijan, Qatar, Kuwait FMs

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammmad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation on Tuesday afternoon with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar to congratulate Eid al-Adha and also to discuss bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Zarif offered congratulations to his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the arrival of Eid al-Adha. The two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations.

Furthermore, Iran foreign minister held a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to offer his congratulations on Eid al-Adha, also to discuss bilateral relations.

Zarif held telephone conversations this morning with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Oman, South Africa and Pakistan and discussed with them bilateral relations and congratulated them on Eid al-Adha.

