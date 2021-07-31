Iranian director jury member of Chinese OUTDOCS 2021

Talebi is the director of the documentary "Beloved", which won the best documentary award for culture and lifestyle at the 2020 China International OUTDOCS Festival in 2020.

“Beloved” is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

The documentary has received many awards at several international festivals.

The most recent honor was a special jury award that was bestowed in August to producer Elaheh Nobakht at the 4th Kranjska Gora International Film Festival in Slovenia.

Also in July during the Sole Luna Doc Film Festival in Palermo, Italy, the film received the best photography award and the High School Students Award in the Journey Section.

It was also honored at the 67th Trento Film Festival in May in Italy. The film received a special mention and a UNESCO honorable mention.

In addition, “Beloved” has taken first place among the top five mid-length films selected by audience votes at the Hot Docs festival in Canada, Toronto in May.

Yaser Talebi, Born in a Northern city in Iran in 1982, is a film director, producer, screenwriter, and editor who has also made his name as a creative director.

Yaser is a member of the Iranian Documentary Filmmakers Association (IRDFA), and his films have been screened at festivals worldwide and won numerous awards.

In his documentary, he chose the observation method. The basis of observational documentaries is that the audience, watching the film, realizes that in the absence of a camera, everyday reality would have taken place - the genre seeks to avoid judgment.

He has made many documentaries for television. Including a series of travel documentaries, which examines and introduces history, civilization, rituals and traditions, ancient sites, delicious food, etc.

His series have been very popular with TV audiences and he is.

OUTDOCS will be held in October 2021 China.

