Iran intelligence arrest 36 terrorists across 6 provinces

The prosecutor general of the southwestern province of Fars Hujjat al-Islam Seyed Kazem Mousavi said on Monday that elements of a Takfiri-terrorist group were arrested across the country recently.

According to Mousavi, the core of the terror group which consisted of 11 terrorists had been arrested in Fars province and other elements were arrested in a coordinated operation in 6 eastern and western provinces. He added that 25 people had been identified and arrested in other provinces apart from Fars.

The prosecutor general added that the group intended to carry out terrorist operations simultaneously in several provinces across the country and had circulated videos in cyberspace with the aim of declaring their existence and provoking fear and terrorism.

He added that a large number of weapons and ammunition were seized by the intelligence forces from the terrorists, adding that the intelligence forces have dealt a heavy blow to the group and have identified the chieftains outside the country.

