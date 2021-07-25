US building new military base in northeastern Syria

A new convoy of US logistics equipment has entered the al-Shaddadi base on the outskirts of Al-Hasakah, according to Syria's official news agency (SANA).

According to the report, the US forces are strengthening their bases in the al-Jazeera region by sending logistic equipment to the al-Shaddadi base in the south of Al-Hasakah.

Two US helicopters landed at the al-Shaddadi base, unloading ammunition and support equipment, the report added.

On the other hand, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that the US logistics convoy, including 75 trucks carrying armored and military vehicles, entered Syria through the Al-Waleed border crossing with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

The news indicates that the United States intends to build a new base in the region.

