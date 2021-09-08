Magnitude 4.5 quake jolts Iran-Iraq borders

Preliminary reports suggest that the 4.5-magnitude quake on the scale of Richter struck at a depth of 9km in Qasr-e Shirin County in western Iranian Kermanshah province minutes ago.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The Kermanshah province in western Iran which borders neighboring Iraq was struck by a magnitude of 7.3. on November 12, 2017. Hundreds of people were killed while thousands more were injured.

The western province has witnessed several earthquakes since 2017 while there were no serious reports of casualties in the aftermath of the quakes.

