  1. Iran
Sep 8, 2021, 9:40 PM

Magnitude 4.5 quake jolts Iran-Iraq borders

Magnitude 4.5 quake jolts Iran-Iraq borders

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – A 4.5 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 9 km struck shared Iran-Iraq border areas in Qasr-e Shirin County in western Iranian Kermanshah province on Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary reports suggest that the 4.5-magnitude quake on the scale of Richter struck at a depth of 9km in Qasr-e Shirin County in western Iranian Kermanshah province minutes ago.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. 

The Kermanshah province in western Iran which borders neighboring Iraq was struck by a magnitude of 7.3. on November 12, 2017. Hundreds of people were killed while thousands more were injured.

The western province has witnessed several earthquakes since 2017 while there were no serious reports of casualties in the aftermath of the quakes.

KI

News Code 178416
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178416/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News