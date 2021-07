In a tweet on Tue., Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “Felicitations to all Muslims on auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha As far fewer perform Hajj because of pandemic, let’s pray to the Almighty to rid the world of not just corona but also other viruses: arrogance, coercion, terrorism—incl #EconomicTerrorism & #MedicalTerrorism.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Zarif congratulated his Turkish, Pakistani, Omani and South African counterparts on this auspicious occasion.

