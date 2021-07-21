  1. Sports
Australia to host 2032 Olympic games

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – The Australian city of Brisbane will host the 2032 Summer Olympics.

The Australian city of Brisbane will host the 2032 Summer Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the recommendation of its executive board, Al-Jazeera reported.

“The International Olympic Committee has the honor to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia,” IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday after a vote in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, which is due to host the delayed 2020 Olympics.

The announcement was greeted by cheers from the Brisbane delegates at the IOC session and fireworks were set off in the capital of Australia’s Queensland state, where people had gathered to await the vote.

