Iran names 12 volleyball players to compete at Tokyo Olympics

The names of 12 players of the Iranian national volleyball team to compete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics were announced by the Volleyball Federation on Wednesday.

The team will be coached by Vladimir Alekno as the 2021 VNL.

Iran is seeded in Pool B along with Brazil, the United States, Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.

The names of the players on the list of the volleyball federation are: Saeid Marouf, Javad Karimi, Amir Ghafour, Saber Kazemi, Milad Ebadipour, Meysam Salehi, Morteza Sharifi, Mohammad Mousavi, Masoud Gholami, Aliasghar Mojarad, Mehdi Marandi, Arman Salehi.

Iran finished the Volleyball Nations League 2021 in Italy last month in 12 place on the 16-team table with 18 points after 10 losses and 5 wins.

KI/5252344