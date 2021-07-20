Athletes need to represent Iran culturally in Olympics

The chief of Iran's National Olympic Committee Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri, went to the office of President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi and presented a report on the actions of the committee as well as the latest developments regarding the preparation of Iranian athletes and sports teams ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In the meeting, Raeisi vowed that his administration will support athletes as one of its priorities.

The president-elect expressed hope that the athletes will bring back happiness and joy to the people by winning medals in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, calling on the sports bodies of the country to fully support Iran's representatives.

Elsewhere, Raeisi hailed the role that the Olympics and other sports competitions play in bringing people from different cultures and nations together, adding that "Iranian athletes are the cultural ambassadors of the deep-rooted and civilized nation of Islamic Iran."

He further expressed hope the athletes "will shine both in the display of the rich Iranian-Islamic culture and will make the people happy by winning medals."

