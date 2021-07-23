Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games inaugurated amid pandemic

Seyyed Reza Salehi Chairman of Iranian Olympic Committee, Masoud Soltanifar Iranian Minister of Youth Affair and Sports, Ms. Mahin Farhadizad Deputy Sports Minister and Ms Tahereh Taherian Vice Chairman of Iranian Olympic Committee attended the inaugural ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Japanese media reported that ceremony was attended by 950 athletes and coaches, representatives of sports caravans, and officials and leaders of some countries.

A number of 66 athletes will represent Iranian delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, aimed at improving the country’s rank in the medal table compared to the previous edition.

The Coronavirus pandemic disrupted almost everything in the world since late 2019 and the Tokyo Olympics was not an exception. Officials first had mulled canceling the big event but eventually, they decided to postpone it to the summer of 2021. Even today, a group of people in Japan are calling for shutting down the event as COVID-19 is raging in Tokyo.

