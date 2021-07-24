  1. Politics
Ghalibaf felicitates Foroughi's gold medal in Olympics

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated Iranian shooter Javad Foroughi for winning the gold medal in the Men's 10m air pistol at the 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday.

"Winning the Tokyo Olympics gold medal in air pistol shooting for the first time in the history of Iran's participation in the Olympics was gratifying and joyful," Ghalibaf wrote.

The Iranian politician hoped for health and further honors for Foroughi and the Iranian nation.

Foroughi has set an Olympic record of 244.8.

The silver medal has went to Serbia's Damir Mikec, with the bronze going to China's Pang Wei.

Foroughi became the oldest Iranian athlete to win an Olympic medal, earning gold in men's 10-meter air pistol.

The 41-year-old Foroughi surpasses weightlifter Mahmoud Namjou, who was 38 when he took bronze at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

Foroughi makes history, wins Iran’s first gold at Tokyo 2020

