ISFAHAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Zayandeh Rud River’s water was released from Nekouabad Dam on July 11 and reached the city of Isfahan after passing through the cities of the province.

This water was released for a period of 10 days for agricultural purposes and after 10 days, Zayandeh Rud practices dryness once again. For this reason, people record their latest selfies from these moments.