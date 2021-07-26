Palestinian Resistance shots down Zionist drone

The operation to shot down the zionist drone by the Palestinian Resistance coincided with Sunday night's attacks on Gaza by the Israeli regime army.

Palestinian sources say the Resistance opened fire on zionists during last night's Israeli regime attacks on the Gaza Strip and could destroy their drone.

Zionists' UAVs and fighter jets once again bombed targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night.

As reported, zionists bombed agricultural lands in northwestern Gaza as well as a Resistance base in the east of Khan Yunis.

There were no casualties in these attacks, reports say.

