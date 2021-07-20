Hezbollah strongly condemns terrorist attack in Iraq’s Sadr

In a statement, Lebanese ‘Hezbollah’ Resistance Movement condemned the terrorist attack in Iraqi town of Sadr which targeted innocent Iraqi citizens on eve of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) and Day of Arafa.

This cowardly act is a return to the policy of murder, assassination and crime committed by Takfiri and terrorist organizations as well as international and regional supporters which has nothing but harm to Iraqi people, the statement added.

According to Al-Manar, Hezbollah also stressed that unity and amity of Iraqi people and their relentless efforts to eliminate criminals will be a decisive response to these heinous crimes and conspiracies.

The Lebanese ‘Hezbollah’ Resistance Movement also stressed solidarity with Iraqi nation and prayed the God Almighty for speedy recovery for the injured in this heinous crime.

On Monday, a bomb blast in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad's Sadr city killed at least 35 people and injured 60 others.

MA/FNA14000429000086