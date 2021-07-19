  1. Iran
Iran registers over 25,400 COVID-19 cases in a day

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 25,441 COVID-19 infections and 213 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Monday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 3,548,704 with the death toll standing at 85,261.

4,361 patients are in critical condition while 3,152,653 patients have recovered, the statement added, saying that so far more than 25.11 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases.

Meanwhile, Government Spokesman said on Monday that all departments and organizations based in Tehran and Alborz provinces will be closed from July 20 to 25 for a period of almost one week due to the rising trend of coronavirus pandemic.

