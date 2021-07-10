Nearly 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in Iran

Dr. Kianoosh Jahanpour, the spokesman of the Iran Food and Drug Administration, announced the import of 2.9 million doses of Covid 19 vaccines by next week.

Jahanpour said that the "One million doses arrived yesterday and 50,000 doses arrived today, and tomorrow, 441,000 doses of vaccines will be delivered as promised."

The spokesman added that with the arrival of the new shipments of vaccines the general vaccination of the Iranians across the country will kick off.

The new batch, which according to Jahanpour will come from Japan, Norway, China etc., comes after the deputy head of the Iran Customs Administration Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi said on Thursday that another 1.5 million shipments of the vaccines arrived in the country earlier this week and handed over to the health authorities.

Arvanaghi said on Thursday that nearly 9 million doses of coronavirus vaccines were imported into the country as of then.

More than 7 million people have received the first doses of the vaccines so far, according to the latest figures.

The vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic in Iran has been going on since early spring with a combination of locally produced and imported vaccines.

Two Iranian-made vaccines namely Cov-Iran Barakat and another vaccine manufactured by the Pasteur Institute of Iran have gained the necessary permits to join the national vaccination campaign.

Iran also unveiled its locally manufactured Russian Sputnik V vaccine late last month.

