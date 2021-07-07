Iran says over 7m people received Covid-19 vaccines so far

Alireza Raeisi, Spokesman for National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, said Wed. 8.1 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to the health sector in Iran so far, of which 7.8 million doses have been distributed across the country while 7 million citizens have received the first doses.

Raeisi said that a shipment of 1.5 m vaccine will arrive in Iran tomorrow, adding that between 5-6 million doses of vaccines will be imported during the next Iranian month of Mordad.

The spokesman added that with more vaccines available, the number of centers that citizens could get vaccinated in will also increase.

He also pointed out that as many as 380,000 doses of locally manufactured COV-Iran Barakat vaccines have been delivered to the health sector so far while 40,000 doses more are on the way.

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 pandemic in Iran has been going on since early spring with a combination of locally produced and imported vaccines.

Two Iranian-made vaccines namely Cov-Iran Barakat and another vaccine manufactured by the Pasteur Institute of Iran have gained the necessary permits to join the national vaccination campaign.

Iran also unveiled its locally manufactured Russian Sputnik V vaccine late last month.

KI/IRINN telegram channell