Fire reported in another Iraqi hospital 

According to Iraqi outlets, A fire broke out in the outer fence of Al-Haboubi Hospital. The fire has left behind no casualties.

A fire broke out in the outer fence of the Al-Haboubi Hospital, and without causing any injury, Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported, adding that the fire occurred due to an electrical surge in the caravan used by the guards near the outer fence of the hospital, adding that the fire was controlled.

INA reporter confirmed that the civil defense teams were able to put out the fire completely.

Last Monday, a fire in the coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein hospital in Nasiriyah claimed at least 120 lives.

MAH/PR