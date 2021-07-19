Iran-US talks to have impact on region: Iraqi PM

Negotiations between the United States and Iran will have an impact on the region, the Iraqi prime minister told Al-Arabiya on Sunday evening, expressing hope that his country would not be the scene of a US-Iranian conflict.

Stating that he would talk to the Iranian side because of Iraq's need for stability and peace, al-Kadhimi said that he would travel to Iran soon after the new president takes office.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also described the Baghdad-Riyadh relations very well and stressed that he would not allow Iraq to be a place of threat to its neighbors.

He also called border protection one of his country's priorities.

He said that the purpose of his visit to the United States is to establish relations between Washington and Baghdad.

There is no need for foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil, he added.

The Iraqi prime minister blamed illegal groups for attacking diplomatic sites in his country, saying that these groups want to make Iraq a battleground, but the government has taken serious steps to support diplomatic venues and will defend its sovereignty.

The White House had previously announced that US President Joe Biden would host the Iraqi prime minister on July 26.

ZZ/14000428000005/5261078