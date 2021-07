During this trip, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi inspected the military and electronic equipment of the army units on the Dogarun border in southeast of Iran.

General Mousavi also reviewed the latest developments and events in Afghanistan and the Iranian border over the past few days.

Dogharun crossing border is located 18 km away from Taybad city, in the southeast of Mashhad.

Khorasan Razavi province shares a 300 km border with its eastern neighbor, Afghanistan.

