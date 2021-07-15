  1. Politics
Jul 15, 2021, 2:00 PM

Taliban propose plan for ceasefire with Afghan government

Taliban propose plan for ceasefire with Afghan government

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Afghan state television reported the Taliban's decision to declare a three-month ceasefire between the group and the Kabul government if 7,000 Taliban members are removed from the UN list of terrorists.

According to the report, the Afghan government has announced that a three-month ceasefire will be established between the Taliban and government forces if more than 7,000 members of the group are removed from the UN list of terrorists.

This is while, Taliban forces have taken control of many Afghan provinces in recent days, forcing government forces to withdraw from the area.

Last week, the Taliban group claimed that they seized 85 percent of Afghanistan’s soil. In recent days, some parts of Afghanistan have been recaptured by Afghan government forces.

ZZ/5258531

News Code 176167
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176167/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News