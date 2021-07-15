Taliban propose plan for ceasefire with Afghan government

According to the report, the Afghan government has announced that a three-month ceasefire will be established between the Taliban and government forces if more than 7,000 members of the group are removed from the UN list of terrorists.

This is while, Taliban forces have taken control of many Afghan provinces in recent days, forcing government forces to withdraw from the area.

Last week, the Taliban group claimed that they seized 85 percent of Afghanistan’s soil. In recent days, some parts of Afghanistan have been recaptured by Afghan government forces.

