Jul 14, 2021, 10:48 AM

Taliban claim control of key Afghanistan-Pakistan border

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – The Taliban group claimed on Wednesday that they have taken the control of a key international border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Taliban claimed that they have seized a key Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing, Sputnik news agency reported.

No further details have been provided about the news.

The Taliban have seized several border crossings and customs in recent weeks along Afghanistan's borders with neighboring countries.

Last week, the Taliban group claimed that they seized 85 percent of Afghanistan’s soil. In recent days, some parts of Afghanistan have been recaptured by Afghan government forces.

