Taliban claim control of key Afghanistan-Pakistan border

Taliban claimed that they have seized a key Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing, Sputnik news agency reported.
No further details have been provided about the news.
The Taliban have seized several border crossings and customs in recent weeks along Afghanistan's borders with neighboring countries.
Last week, the Taliban group claimed that they seized 85 percent of Afghanistan’s soil. In recent days, some parts of Afghanistan have been recaptured by Afghan government forces.
MA/5257685
Your Comment