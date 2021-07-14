Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 14

Asia:
Slovenia summons Iranian envoy
Japan to donate 2.9m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran
Saudi Arabia, Oman issue joint statement
Ebtekar:
Status of JCPOA revival in next administration
Mosadegh appointed deputy head of Judiciary Branch
Etemad:
Fire in Iraqi hospital leaves 114 dead, 50 injured, dozens missing
Ettela’at:
Zarif talks of Iran’s active coop. with UN for peace in Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan
50m doses of COV-Iran Barekat vaccine to be produced by summer end: Mokhber
Jomhuri Eslami:
Afghan military forces massacred by Taliban terrorists, CNN reveals in a report
National mourning in Iraq
German, French envoys boycott US ceremony in Qud embassy
7m doses of vaccine to enter Iran by next week
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Cabinet Spokesperson: We are on verge of JCPOA revival
Kayhan:
Iraqi Resistance: We will fight directly with America from now on as ceasefire ends
Fourth mass grave bearing 160 bodies of children discovered in Canada
