Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 14

Asia:

Slovenia summons Iranian envoy

Japan to donate 2.9m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran

Saudi Arabia, Oman issue joint statement

Ebtekar:

Status of JCPOA revival in next administration

Mosadegh appointed deputy head of Judiciary Branch

Etemad:

Fire in Iraqi hospital leaves 114 dead, 50 injured, dozens missing

Ettela’at:

Zarif talks of Iran’s active coop. with UN for peace in Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan

50m doses of COV-Iran Barekat vaccine to be produced by summer end: Mokhber

Jomhuri Eslami:

Afghan military forces massacred by Taliban terrorists, CNN reveals in a report

National mourning in Iraq

German, French envoys boycott US ceremony in Qud embassy

7m doses of vaccine to enter Iran by next week

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Cabinet Spokesperson: We are on verge of JCPOA revival

Kayhan:

Iraqi Resistance: We will fight directly with America from now on as ceasefire ends

Fourth mass grave bearing 160 bodies of children discovered in Canada

