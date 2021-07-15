Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 15

Ebtekar:
British Defence Minister says UK will work with Taliban should they come to power
Zarif: JCPOA resolved UNSC Chapter VII issue without resorting to war
Etemad:
Ayatollah Jannati remains top council chair for another term
Etela'at:
Raeisi: Iran to continue defending Palestine
Iran
Rouhani: Iran able to enrich uranium up to 90%
Shargh:
Indirect Tehran-Washington consultation on prisoner exchange
World trying to save oil
