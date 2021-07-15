  1. Iran
Jul 15, 2021, 9:20 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 15

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, July 15.

Ebtekar:

British Defence Minister says UK will work with Taliban should they come to power

Zarif: JCPOA resolved UNSC Chapter VII issue without resorting to war

Etemad:

Ayatollah Jannati remains top council chair for another term

Etela'at:

Raeisi: Iran to continue defending Palestine

Iran

Rouhani: Iran able to enrich uranium up to 90%

Shargh:

Indirect Tehran-Washington consultation on prisoner exchange

World trying to save oil

