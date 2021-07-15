Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 15

Ebtekar:

British Defence Minister says UK will work with Taliban should they come to power

Zarif: JCPOA resolved UNSC Chapter VII issue without resorting to war

Etemad:

Ayatollah Jannati remains top council chair for another term

Etela'at:

Raeisi: Iran to continue defending Palestine

British min.: UK will work with Taliban should they come to power

Iran

Rouhani: Iran able to enrich uranium up to 90%

Shargh:

Indirect Tehran-Washington consultation on prisoner exchange

World trying to save oil

ZZ/