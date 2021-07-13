Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 13

Ebtekar:

Delta variant ranging in Tehran

Last report of Zarif on JCPOA

Principlalists’ changing of strategy towards Taliban

Etemad:

Zarif talks about JCPOA from A to Z: The last report to people

Ettela’at:

Afghan security forces repel Taliban attacks on Takhar

Khatibzadeh: “We are close to the end of Vienna talks”

Jomhuri Eslami:

Implicit goals of Turkey’s military presence in Kabul

With a national consensus, we can use JCPOA capacities: Zarif

Foreign Ministry hands over last quarterly report on JCPOA to Parliament

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Foreign Ministry explains Vienna talks achievements in a 264-page report: Details of JCPOA revival case

What does Qaboos’ successor seek in Saudi Arabia?

Kayhan:

Attack against three US military convoys in center, south of Iraq

Mr. Zarif! Faking achievements and acquitting enemy can save neither face of JCPOA nor administration!

Yemeni children suffering from cancers caused by Saudi Arabia’s use of prohibited weapons

MAH