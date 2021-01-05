'Think of your noncommitment instead of expressing concern'

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, the Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei made some remarks in reaction to the claim by the European Union that Iran's measure to increase uranium enrichment is a significant deviation from the nuclear deal.

‌This action has been taken based on the resolution of Iran's Parliament and is in accordance with article 36 of the JCPOA, Rabiei asserted.

As long as all parties fail to fulfill their commitments under the JCPOA, Iran recognizes its right to take appropriate measures, he said, adding, "However, we have reiterated many times that as soon as other parties return to their obligations under the JCPOA all these measures will be reversed."

Rabiei also stressed that the European Union should think about its noncommitments to JCPOA, instead of expressing concern over Iran's use of its own rights.

If anyone is hostage-taker, it is South Korean government

Asked about Monday's seizure of the South Korean oil tanker in Persian Gulf waters and the accusations on Iran that the move was a kind of hostage-taking, he asserted that according to judicial officials the tanker has been detained due to environmental pollution.

Not only Iran has been never a hostage-taker, but also it is South Korea who has frozen Iran's $7 billion assets, putting obstacles over Iran's access to necessary medical equipment.

The Iranian nation will never forget such a thing, he noted.

Iranian Covid-19 vaccine to enter market by Spring

In response to another question about the status of the corona vaccine in Iran, Rabiei said, "the country has purchased about 17 million doses of vaccine, and the Iranian domestic vaccine has passed the initial stages of joint production; it enjoys good condition, and we will see it enter the market by spring."

Referring to the spread of the UK virus in Iran's neighboring countries, he noted, "We are trying to control the entry and exit points of the country, because we have a lot of ethnic and regional diversity in the country, so we must be careful about the new UK variant."

