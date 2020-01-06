Germany, Britain, France to discuss JCPOA today: Maas

Heiko Maas told Deutschlandfunk public radio that Germany, Britain and France would discuss the Iran nuclear deal on Monday and would react this week to Tehran's recent announcements.

Iran announced late Sunday that the country was going ahead with the fifth and final step in reducing commitments to the nuclear agreement.

The fifth step removes the last of operational limitations Iran had accepted within the framework of the JCPOA, that is, the limit on the number of centrifuges.

According to a statement by the Iranian government following the announcement of the fifth step, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA will continue as before.

"If the sanctions are lifted and Iran benefits from its interests enshrined in the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic is ready to return to its commitments," the statement added.

Meanwhile, a report by Reuters said the E3 has called on Iran to go back to respecting arrangements laid out in the JCPOA 2015 nuclear deal following Iran's announcement.

This is while Iran's decision to row back on its nuclear commitments was in fact in response to the E3's failure to live up to their own JCPOA commitments which included safeguarding Iran's economic interests against the US sanctions.

The German foreign minister also reacted to Trump's threats of imposing sanctions on Iraq, calling the measure "not very helpful."

"I don't think it works to convince Iraq with threats but with arguments," Heiko Maas told Deutschlandfunk public radio, according to the New York Times.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to introduce sanctions on Iraq after the parliament voted for a resolution requiring the government to order the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

Iraqi lawmakers on Sunday unanimously approved a bill, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country following the assassination of Iran's top military commander, Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

"We will charge them sanctions like they’ve never seen before ever. It’ll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame,” Trump said.

“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build, long before my time. We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it," he said.

