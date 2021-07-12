Saudi border guards kill two Yemeni civilians in Saada

"In the first half of this year (2021), the Saudi coalition has targeted the Al-Raqo area in the province 491 times," Ali Saleh Firas, deputy director-general of a research team in Saada, told Al-Masirah website.

He added that 127 Yemeni civilians were killed and 364 others were seriously or moderately injured as a result of the attacks, as well as 68 African refugees and others who lost their lives.

Firas stressed that the Saudi coalition's daily aggression against al-Raqqa is "hysterica"l and that there is no justification for these brutal attacks.

He added that the victims of the bombardments are mainly civilians from different provinces of Yemen who are trying to make a living for their families.

