Yemeni deputy PM says UN has failed in its peace efforts

Jalal al-Rawishan, who is the deputy prime minister of Yemeni national salvation government and the deputy head of that government's negotiating team told Al-masirah TV website "The United Nations failed to persuade the other side (the Saudi coalition and its mercenaries) to sit at the negotiating table, and the Saudi coalition rejected all the talks."

Emphasizing that former UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths cannot be said to have achieved any success in resolving the Yemeni crisis, Al-Rawishan said "No significant progress has been made with regards to the Swedish agreement."

Anyway, the United Nations and the [UN] Security Council have not been able to resolve any conflicts anywhere in the world, the Yemeni official said.

He went on to say that Sanaa Airport has become an airport for staff of the United Nations and international organizations while no Yemeni is allowed to use it.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government called on the new UN envoy to act independently and honestly and to refrain from biased diplomacy.

