Jun 26, 2022, 10:00 PM

Iran's envoy:

Tehran backing any national figure takes office as Iraqi PM

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Tehran supports any national figure who takes office as Prime Minister in Iraq, the Iranian envoy to Baghdad said, adding that the stability of Iraq will be in the interest of Iran and regional countries.

"A strong, stable, and independent Iraq is a factor for the stability of Iran, the region, and the world," said Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, Iranian envoy to Baghdad, during a meeting with a member of Iraqi Parliament Khaled Yassin al-Obaidi.

Iran supports any national figure whose priority is the interests of Iraq and its people, an Iranian diplomat stressed, noting that Tehran supports an inclusive government that represents all Iraqi nations.

The Iraqi lawmaker also emphasized that his country seeks better relations with its neighbors.

Good neighborliness and closer cooperation between countries will strengthen security and stability in the region, al-Obaidi said.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed a number of political, economic, and security issues as well as various challenges Iraq and Iran are facing.

