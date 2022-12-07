Ayatollah al-Sistani calls for peaceful coexistence in Iraq

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called for promoting the culture of peaceful coexistence, reduction of violence, and greater solidarity in Iraq, the statement read.

The calamities and crises that nations and ethnicities face as a result of oppression and tyranny would create radical and extremist currents that use blind violence, the statement added.

Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Wednesday received the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Antoinette Plasschaert and United Nations Under-Secretary-General Miguel Ángel Moratinos.

During the meeting, Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani pointed to the sufferings of many people and ethnicities in various parts of the world as a result of intellectual and religious repression, the limitation of basic freedoms, the absence of social justice, the formation of extremist movements that use violence against innocent civilians and attack the religious center of others who do not agree with them intellectually and ideologically.

Emphasizing the need to deal with the consequences of these phenomena, Ayatollah al-Sistani cited, "A serious effort should be made to realize justice in different societies based on human dignity, as required by the divine will in this matter, these measures can ultimately limit the conditions for the spread of extremist thoughts."

Miguel Ángel Moratinos, who is the UN Under-Secretary-General in the field of attacks against religious places in the world, presented a report about the United Nations plans to rebuild destroyed religious places in Iraq.

Appreciating the efforts of the United Nations in this field, Ayatollah al-Sistani wished Moratinos success in carrying out his mission.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Plasschaert appreciated the opportunity to meet with Ayatollah al-Sistani in Najaf and described it as valuable.

