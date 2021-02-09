Iran summons Belgian envoy over illegal ruling for diplomat

Belgian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to receive an official protest note over the illegal ruling of the Antwerp court for Iranian diplomat Assadollah Asadi.

The ruling of the Antwerp Court violates international law and ignores Belgium's obligations to the Islamic Republic of Iran, so Iran does not recognize it in any way, the Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of Iranian Foreign Ministry for European Affairs said in the meeting.

The process of sentencing, arrest, trial and conviction of Asadi is contrary to the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention and lacks legitimacy, he added.

The processes have been influenced by the conspiracy designed by the terrorist group of Mujaheddin-e Khalq Organization (MKO also known as MEK) to destroy Iran-Europe relations so that the influence of this terrorist group is sometimes even evident in the judicial process of this case and the statements of some relevant officials, Iranian official noted.

During the meeting, the Belgian government was also asked to end its actions against Iran's diplomat as soon as possible, while observing human rights standards, and to take immediate action to release Asadi.

In violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a court in Belgium has sentenced an Iranian diplomat to 20 years behind bars on the charges that Iran had previously rejected.

The West’s support for the anti-Iran terrorist group of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq Organisation (MKO), showed once again itself in the form of convicting an Iranian diplomat by the name of Assadollah Assadi, on baseless charges to 20 years in prison.

The Iranian government believes that the plot against Assadi was initially designed by the Israeli Mossad.

The Iranian diplomat was convicted Thursday of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against the exiled MKO terror group, which has brutally assassinated and killed more than 12,000 Iranian officials and civilians since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

