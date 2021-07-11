Beijing slams US for ‘suppression’ of Chinese companies

The move has seriously undermined international trade rules, a spokesman from the ministry said in the statement posted on its website, Bloomberg reported.

China will take necessary steps to protect its legitimate interests, the ministry said, without elaborating.

Fourteen of the Chinese enterprises that were added to the blacklist are alleged to be involved in human-rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

The list bans American firms from doing business with the companies without first obtaining a US government license.

