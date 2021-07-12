Western countries must think to solve human rights problems

Zhao Lijian called on Western countries to abandon double standards and political ambitions on human rights issues and to focus on human rights problems in their communities.

Referring to the positions taken by China, Belarus, Russia and Venezuela during 47th virtual session of the UN Human Rights Council, he said that this meeting exposed human rights problems in the West and their hypocrisy on human rights policies.

Some Western countries, such as the United States, have serious human rights problems like racial discrimination, forced labor, and gun violence and have committed heinous crimes such as genocide of indigenous communities, illegal military intervention, and mass killings of civilians in other countries, he deplored.

He went on to say that these countries are accustomed to lecturing to others, like those who are "defenders" of human rights, and even using lies and rumors to humiliate others. In fact, these countries have proven that human rights are the last thing that has occupied their minds and that their real intention is to interfere in internal affairs of others.

MA/5256512