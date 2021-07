The Saberin News reported a drone strike on US Al-Harir military base in Erbil, Iraq, on Friday. According to the report, an Iraqi resistance group called 'Lavae Al-Saerin' claimed responsibility for the attack.

No further details have been released about the attack.

The US base at Erbil Airport in Iraq has been targeted several times by rockets and drones in recent months.

