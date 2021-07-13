  1. Politics
Picking Raeisi cabinet members enters assessment stage

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Raeisi is mulling over applicants' qualifications to fill in the ministerial and other high-ranking posts, according to a statement by the office of Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday.

According to statement the public relations department of Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi's Office, the selection of members of the cabinet of the 13th administration by the President-elect has entered the assessment stage.

The statement released on Tuesday said that the president-elect is mulling over the qualifications of the applicants.

At this stage, the qualifications of applicants, whose numbers are several times more than the posts available in the next cabinet will be assessed by specialized working groups in accordance with the "missions of each ministry and the grand approaches of the new government" in each field.

The results of these assessments will be forwarded the President-elect in the next step.

Earlier this month on July 2, the Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi was reported to have launched a website, calling on the Iranian people to introduce competent managers and capable cabinet members to him.

