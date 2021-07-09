Death toll of Florida building collapse rises to 64

The death toll in a condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida, has risen to 64, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, after authorities made the decision to shift the search effort from rescue to recovery, CNN reported.

Four more victims were recovered Thursday, Levine Cava said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department also identified five additional victims Thursday evening: Juan Alberto Mora Jr., 32; Andrea Cattarossi, 56; Ruslan Manashirov, 36; Harold Rosenberg, 52; and Gloria Machado, 71. All were recovered from the rubble Wednesday.

Seventy-six people are "potentially unaccounted for," the mayor said at a news conference Thursday afternoon, two weeks after the Champlain Towers South condo building collapse, which is among the deadliest mass casualty building collapses in US history, not including acts of terror or fires.

A total of 200 people have been accounted for, 40 have been identified, and of those, 39 families have been notified, Levine Cava said.

Authorities transitioned to search and recovery at midnight overnight, after determining "the viability of life in the rubble" was low, Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Wednesday.

RHM/PR