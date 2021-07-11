Death toll of Florida building collapse rises to 90

As 18 days have passed since collapse of 12-story residential tower in Miami, Florida, city officials announced an increase in the number of bodies found to 90, but dozens of people are still under the rubble.

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that 71 victims have so far been identified and their relatives have been informed of the case.

Parts of the building reportedly collapsed on June 24 and last Sunday as Elsa tropical storm approached South Florida, the 12-story residential tower was completely destroyed by explosives.

US officials have not yet commented on the cause behind collapse of the building in Miami, Florida, and have said they are continuing to investigate.

