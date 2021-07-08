Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 8

Asia:
Afghanistan Govt., Taliban hold meeting in Tehran
Japanese foreign minister to visit Iran in August
Etema'ad:
Taliban, Afghan officials meeting, a diplomatic initiative of Tehran
Etela'at:
US bases in Iraq, Syria attacked by missiles, drones
President-elect: Iran supporting peace, security in Afghanistan
Iran:
FM Zarif: Afghan people, leaders must make tough decisions for future of country
Indian FM arrives in Tehran with Modi's message for Raeisi
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Haiti President Moïse assassinated at his private house
Shargh:
Kayhan:
Zarif vows support as intra-Afghan talks begins in Tehran
