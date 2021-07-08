  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 8

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, July 8.

Asia:

Afghanistan Govt., Taliban hold meeting in Tehran

Japanese foreign minister to visit Iran in August

Etema'ad:

Taliban, Afghan officials meeting, a diplomatic initiative of Tehran

ّFM Zarif calls on all parties return to Intra-Afghan Talks

Etela'at:

US bases in Iraq, Syria attacked by missiles, drones

President-elect: Iran supporting peace, security in Afghanistan 

FM Zarif: Afghan people, leaders must make tough decisions for future of country

Iran:

FM Zarif: Afghan people, leaders must make tough decisions for future of country

Indian FM arrives in Tehran with Modi's message for Raeisi

Taliban, Afghan officials meeting, Tehran's measure for bringing peace to Kabul

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Haiti President Moïse assassinated at his private house
Shargh: 

Tehran hosting intra-Afghan talks 

Kayhan:

Zarif vows support as intra-Afghan talks begins in Tehran

