Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 8

Asia:

Afghanistan Govt., Taliban hold meeting in Tehran

Japanese foreign minister to visit Iran in August

Etema'ad:

Taliban, Afghan officials meeting, a diplomatic initiative of Tehran

ّFM Zarif calls on all parties return to Intra-Afghan Talks

Etela'at:

US bases in Iraq, Syria attacked by missiles, drones

President-elect: Iran supporting peace, security in Afghanistan

Iran:

Indian FM arrives in Tehran with Modi's message for Raeisi

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Haiti President Moïse assassinated at his private house

Shargh:

Tehran hosting intra-Afghan talks

Kayhan:

Zarif vows support as intra-Afghan talks begins in Tehran

