Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 10

Aftab:
China goal of White House
Insecurity in Afghanistan decision of Americans, not Taliban
Ebtekar:
Leader: Ahmed Jibril spent his life fighting for his oppressed Palestinian people
Etemad:
Vienna talks; closed until further notice
Taliban near borders of Iran
Etela'at:
Leader condoles demise of Palestinian leader 'Ahmed Jibril
Two Afghan border crossings fall to Taliban
Iran:
Intra-Afghan talks statement: War not solution to Afghanistan crisis
Ayatollah Khamenei: Ahmed Jibril spent his life fighting for his homeland Palestine
Javan:
West's excuse for collapse of JCPOA
Shahrvand:
Fifth shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Iran
Kayhan:
85% of Afghanistan in control of Taliban
ZZ/
