Jul 10, 2021, 8:30 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 10

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, July 10.

Aftab:

China goal of White House 

Insecurity in Afghanistan decision of Americans, not Taliban

Ebtekar: 

Leader: Ahmed Jibril spent his life fighting for his oppressed Palestinian people 

Etemad:

Vienna talks; closed until further notice

Taliban near borders of Iran

Etela'at:

Leader condoles demise of Palestinian leader 'Ahmed Jibril

Two Afghan border crossings fall to Taliban

Iran:

Intra-Afghan talks statement: War not solution to Afghanistan crisis

Ayatollah Khamenei: Ahmed Jibril spent his life fighting for his homeland Palestine

Javan: 

West's excuse for collapse of JCPOA

Shahrvand:

Fifth shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Iran

Kayhan:

85% of Afghanistan in control of Taliban

