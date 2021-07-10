Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 10

Aftab:

China goal of White House

Insecurity in Afghanistan decision of Americans, not Taliban

Ebtekar:

Leader: Ahmed Jibril spent his life fighting for his oppressed Palestinian people

Etemad:

Vienna talks; closed until further notice

Taliban near borders of Iran

Etela'at:

Leader condoles demise of Palestinian leader 'Ahmed Jibril

Two Afghan border crossings fall to Taliban

Iran:

Intra-Afghan talks statement: War not solution to Afghanistan crisis

Ayatollah Khamenei: Ahmed Jibril spent his life fighting for his homeland Palestine

Javan:

West's excuse for collapse of JCPOA

Shahrvand:

Fifth shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Iran

Kayhan:

85% of Afghanistan in control of Taliban

