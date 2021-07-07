Tehran hosting four Afghan delegations

Rasoul Mousavi made the remarks in his Twitter account on Wednesday, saying that these delegations include the cultural commission of the Afghan Parliament, the political council of the Taliban, the political council of the Republic of Afghanistan, and an observing commission for the process of establishing the identity of Afghan citizens.

Earlier, Afghan media reported that some Taliban political leaders and Afghan political officials will pay a visit to Tehran.

With its material and spiritual support for Afghan immigrants, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in recent years, has proved its brotherhood to its eastern neighbor. Today the country is trying to establish peace and tranquility in Afghanistan.

RHM/FNA14000416000111