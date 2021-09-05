  1. World
Sep 6, 2021, 2:30 AM

Two people wounded in a knife attack in German capital

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Two people were wounded in the neck in an attack by an assailant in Germany’s capital Berlin on Sunday.

Two people were injured in a knife attack in German capital Berlin, Sputnik news agency reported.

According to the report, the incident took place on Sunday morning when an Afghan man attacked a 58-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man with a knife and targeted them in the neck.

Berlin police say they have arrested the Afghan assailant at the scene of incident.

No further details have been released about the cause of incident but initial reports suggest that assailant's mental health was the cause of this incident.

